Eight Individuals Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Williams County Grand Jury recently convened to consider indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-HERBERT NETTLES, age 30, of Napoleon, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and one account of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

-EMMANUEL ESSILFIE, age 26, of Chicago, Illinois, was indicted on one account of Felonious Assault.

-NICHOLAS STILL, age 44, was indicted on Tampering with Evidence.

-RODNEY ZILKA, age 43, of Reading, Michigan, was indicted on one account of Failure to Stop After an Accident, one account of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a Drug of Abuse, or a Combination of Them, one account of Driving Under Financial Responsibility Law Suspension or Cancellation, and one account of Receiving Stolen Property.

-ROGER SCHAFER, age 73, of Montpelier, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer and one account of Driving Under Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction.

-EVAN WOODLING, age 33, of Bryan, Ohio, was indicted on two accounts of Retaliation, three accounts of Intimidation, one account of Resisting Arrest, and two accounts of Aggravated Menacing.

-DEION AUSTIN, age 28, was indicted on one account of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address.

-TYLER RICHARDS, age 44, of Alvordton, Ohio, was indicted on one account of Felonious Assault and one account of Strangulation.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.