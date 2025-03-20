Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 14 Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – On March 17, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

-ROBERTO ROJO, age 32, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Identity Fraud. On or about February 15, 2025, through February 16, 2025, he allegedly did, without the express or implied consent of Victim, use, obtain, or possess personal identifying information of Victim with intent to represent Victim’s personal identifying information as his own personal identifying information. 25CR36.

-DEMRY C. BURLESON, III, age 46, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault and one count of Domestic Violence. On or about February 12, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause serious physical harm to a family or household member. 25CR21.

-RANDY KEEFER, age 29, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about February 26, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 25CR22.

-BRITTNEY D. BARAJAS, age 29, of Paulding, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance. On or about February 27, 2025, she allegedly did fail to appear for a Motion Hearing as required, after having been released on her own recognizance in connection to a felony offense. 25CR30.

-LAURA M. WELSH, age 38, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Tampering with Evidence.

On or about March 7, 2025, she allegedly did, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress, or was about to be or likely to be instituted, attempt to make, present, or use any record, document, or thing, knowing it to be false and with purpose to mislead a public official who was or might have been engaged in such proceeding or investigation, or with purpose to corrupt the outcome of any such proceeding or investigation. 25CR3

-AARON R. MILLER, age 35, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Strangulation, and one count of Disrupting Public Services.

On or about February 8, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation, and he allegedly did purposely, by any means or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, interrupt or impair telecommunications being used for public service or emergency communications.

On or about February 9, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 25CR29.

-ASHLYNN L. MCCRANDALL, age 22, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Identity Fraud and one count of Misuse of Credit Cards.

On or about November 25, 2024, through December 20, 2024, she allegedly did, without the express or implied consent of Victim, use, obtain, or possess personal identifying information of Victim with intent to represent Victim’s personal identifying information as her own personal identifying information; and she allegedly did, with purpose to defraud, obtain property or services by the use of a credit card, in one or more transactions, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that the card has expired or been revoked, or was obtained, is retained, or is being used in violation of law, and the victim of the offense was an elderly person . 25CR35.

-ALAN M. HAAS, age 25, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Breaking and Entering, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property.

On or about July 28, 2024, he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in the unoccupied structure and on the land of another, with the purpose to commit a theft offense; he allegedly stole a 2023 Honda TRX520 ATV; and he allegedly received, retained, or disposed of a 2023 Honda TRX520 ATV knowing or having reasonable cause to believe the motor vehicle had been obtained through commission of a theft offense. 25CR32.

-BRENDAN D. STEINHAUSER, age 25, of Sylvania, OH, was indicted on three counts of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle and one count of Improperly Discharging a Firearms at or into a Habitation or a School Safety Zone.

On or about July 15, 2024, allegedly did knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm is accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle when he was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them; he allegedly did discharge a firearm while in or on a motor vehicle; he allegedly did knowingly, without privilege, discharge a firearm at or into an occupied structure that is a permanent or temporary habitation of any individual. 25CR31.

-JO ANNE LAVENDER, age 71, of Canal Winchester, OH, was indicted on two counts of Intimidation of a Victim or Witness in a Criminal Case and one count of Obstructing Justice.

On or about December 20, 2024, she allegedly did, with purpose to hinder the prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for a crime, communicate false information to any person.

On or about January 25, 2025, through February 1, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly and by force or by unlawful threat of harm to any person or property or by unlawful threat to commit any offense or calumny against any person, attempt to influence, intimidate, or hinder the victim of a crime in the filing or prosecution of criminal charges or proceeding.

On or about January 27, 2025, through February 28, 2025, she allegedly did knowingly and by force or by unlawful threat of harm to any person or property or by unlawful threat to commit any offense or calumny against any person, attempt to influence, intimidate, or hinder the victim of a crime in the filing or prosecution of criminal charges or proceeding. 25CR26.

-JASON A. NAUGLE, age 45, of Bowling Green, OH, was indicted on four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition and three counts of Kidnapping.

On or about June 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, he allegedly did have sexual contact with Victim when Victim was less than thirteen years of age, whether or not the offender knew the age of that person; and he allegedly did, by any means, remove Victim, a child under the age of thirteen, from the place where they were found or restrained them of liberty for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony. 25CR33.

-KEMONIE J. WILLIAMS, age 27, of Highland Park, MI, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, one count of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Robbery, three counts of Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Conspiracy, two counts of Burglary, two counts of Vandalism, one count of Safecracking, one count of Theft, and four counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

On or about June 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025, he allegedly while employed by, or associated with, any enterprise did conduct or participate in, directly or indirectly, the affairs of the enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity or the collection of an unlawful debt.

On or about November 27, 2024, he allegedly did, in attempting or committing a theft offense or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense upon Victim, have a deadly weapon on or about his person or under his control and either displayed the weapon, brandished it, indicated that he possessed it, or used it; he allegedly did attempt to steal three motor vehicles; he allegedly did, with purpose to commit or promote or facilitate the commission of Robbery, plan or aid in planning the commission of the specified offense with another person or persons; he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure with purpose to commit, in the structure or separately secured or separately occupied portion of the structure, Theft; he allegedly did knowingly cause physical harm to property that was owned or possessed by Victim regardless of the value of the property or the amount of damage done and the property or its equivalent was necessary in order for its owner or possessor to engage in the owner’s or possessor’s profession, business, trade, or occupation, and the value of the property or the amount of physical harm involved was one thousand dollars or more; he allegedly with the purpose to commit an offense, did knowingly enter, force an entrance into, or tamper with a vault, safe, or strongbox; he allegedly stole key fobs, strong box with cash, and gloves from another; and he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he was a fugitive from justice. 25CR27.

-CHRISTOFER K. CALHOUN, age 24, of Detroit, MI, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, one count of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Robbery, three counts of Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Conspiracy, two counts of Burglary, two counts of Vandalism, one count of Safecracking, and one count of Theft.

On or about June 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025, he allegedly while employed by, or associated with, any enterprise did conduct or participate in, directly or indirectly, the affairs of the enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity or the collection of an unlawful debt.

On or about November 27, 2024, he allegedly did, in attempting or committing a theft offense or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense upon Victim, have a deadly weapon on or about his person or under his control and either displayed the weapon, brandished it, indicated that he possessed it, or used it; he allegedly did attempt to steal three motor vehicles; he allegedly did, with purpose to commit or promote or facilitate the commission of Robbery, plan or aid in planning the commission of the specified offense with another person or persons; he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure with purpose to commit, in the structure or separately secured or separately occupied portion of the structure, Theft; he allegedly did knowingly cause physical harm to property that was owned or possessed by Victim regardless of the value of the property or the amount of damage done and the property or its equivalent was necessary in order for its owner or possessor to engage in the owner’s or possessor’s profession, business, trade, or occupation, and the value of the property or the amount of physical harm involved was one thousand dollars or more; and he allegedly with the purpose to commit an offense, did knowingly enter, force an entrance into, or tamper with a vault, safe, or strongbox; he allegedly stole key fobs, strong box with cash, and gloves from another. 25CR25.

-ROBERT J. FREIBURGER, II, age 48, of Oxford, MI, was indicted on one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, one count of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Robbery, three counts of Attempted Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Conspiracy, two counts of Burglary, two counts of Vandalism, one count of Safecracking, one count of Theft, and four counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

On or about June 1, 2024, through February 28, 2025, he allegedly while employed by, or associated with, any enterprise did conduct or participate in, directly or indirectly, the affairs of the enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity or the collection of an unlawful debt.

On or about November 27, 2024, he allegedly did, in attempting or committing a theft offense or in fleeing immediately after the attempt or offense upon Victim, have a deadly weapon on or about his person or under his control and either displayed the weapon, brandished it, indicated that he possessed it, or used it; he allegedly did attempt to steal three motor vehicles; he allegedly did, with purpose to commit or promote or facilitate the commission of Robbery, plan or aid in planning the commission of the specified offense with another person or persons; he allegedly did, by force, stealth, or deception, trespass in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied portion of an occupied structure with purpose to commit, in the structure or separately secured or separately occupied portion of the structure, Theft; he allegedly did knowingly cause physical harm to property that was owned or possessed by Victim regardless of the value of the property or the amount of damage done and the property or its equivalent was necessary in order for its owner or possessor to engage in the owner’s or possessor’s profession, business, trade, or occupation, and the value of the property or the amount of physical harm involved was one thousand dollars or more; he allegedly with the purpose to commit an offense, did knowingly enter, force an entrance into, or tamper with a vault, safe, or strongbox; he allegedly stole key fobs, strong box with cash, and gloves from another; and he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had a drug dependency, was in danger of drug dependence, or had chronic alcoholism. 25CR28.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.