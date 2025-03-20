Ann Hines (1941 – 2025)

Ann Shirley (Miller) Hines passed away peacefully at 83 years old on March 16, 2025 in CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center with family at her side.

She was born October 11, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late John Sumner and Edna Belle (Archer) Miller. She graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1959 and later married her high school sweetheart, Dennis W. “Dennie” Hines on September 3, 1961. They shared 63 years together.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, John and Edna Belle Miller and her infant sister, Marilyn. She is survived by her husband, Dennie; her sister, Joan Vest, as well as her children Diane (Dan) Bernath, of Archbold, Vicki (Craig) Bashor, of Bryan, Tim (Sherri) Hines, of Mason, MI, Pat Hines, of Bryan and Carla (Johnny) Dee, of McComb. She is also survived by the pride and joy of her life, her grandchildren, Ryan (Devin), Joshua (Alex), Tyler (Katie), and Aaron (Kate) Bernath; Julia Hines; Corinne (Alex) Bird, Mitchell Hines, Colin VanWyke, and Spencer (Isabel) Hines; Megan (Rafael) Hidalgo, Garrett, Georgia, and Gage Hines; Andrew (Rachel) Dee and Brenna (Nicholas) Hensley; and her eighteen great-grandchildren.

A devout and passionate Christian, Ann dedicated years of service and volunteering to her churches. At the Ney Church of God, she taught young kids Sunday School, served on the board, organized events and transportation for the ladies group, and prepared and printed weekly bulletins.

While a member of the Sonrise Community Church, she managed funeral and special occasion dinners, prepared refreshments for weekly service, and always lent a hand towards any project.

Anyone who spoke to Ann knew in an instant the love she felt towards her family. It was her mission to make sure they each felt special and loved, through attending activities, preparing their favorite foods, and creating unique puzzle clues on their Christmas presents for them to solve.

In addition to her love for her family and God, her favorite activities included taking walks in nature, baking and cooking, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and reading voraciously.

Visitation for Ann will be held Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH and one hour prior to her funeral on Friday. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 11:00 am at Sonrise Community Church, 14089 OH-249, Ney, OH 43549 with Pastor Jon List officiating. Burial will follow at Ney Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to CHP Home Care & Hospice of Defiance, Sonrise Community Church, or LifeWise.