Elgin Smith (1927-2021)

Elgin Royce Smith, age 93, of Delta, Ohio, died peacefully in his home, with his loving family at his bedside, Thursday morning, January 21, 2021. Elgin was born at home in Swancreek Twp. near Delta, Ohio on April 24, 1927 to the late Ralph and Fannie (Soles) Smith.

Elgin was a 1945 early graduate of Liberty Center High School to serve in WWII. He served in the Pacific on LST623. After being honorably discharged, he was a lineman for Western Union, worked at Pet Milk in Delta, and finally ending up at Markey Bronze/Bunting Bearings, where he retired as a time study/sales.

After retirement, he took care of the Delta Park (where he had been instrumental in helping start Delta’s Little League) for many years. He loved football (especially Liberty Tigers) and baseball.

Surviving are his children, Deborah (Dennis) Ford, Everett (Sandra) Neville, Diane (Gary) Lohman, Kevin Smith, Denise (Kenneth) Grime and Dena (Dawn) Smith. Elgin (along with his stories) will also be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren, Brooke, Bryon, Shannon, Dana, Doug, Annie, Jeremy, Alice, Adam, Charity, Tyler, Gus and Tyler; 21 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Kylee, Hunter, Mackenzie, Kim, Sam, Ella, Anthony, Brison, Danica, Logan, Jadon, Thomas, Payne, Anna, Jovi, Kira, Breccan, Carter, Brynlee and August; great-great grandchildren, Beckett and Tess; as well as his sister, Janies Thatcher.

In addition to his parents, Elgin was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Donelda (Lozer) Smith; four brothers, Bud, Cloyce, Merlin and Gerald; and a sister, Joice Smith, along with a great-granddaughter, Winter.

A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, January 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, with Pastor Dawn Trapp officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will be held at Bayes Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals (hospice), 230 Westfield Drive, Archbold, OH 43502 or the Delta Park.

