Vernon “Pretz” Stark (1927-2021)

Vernon A. “Pretz” Stark, age 93, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 8:25 P.M. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mr. Stark was a 1946 graduate of Edgerton High School and served in the United States Army from July 1946 to November 1947 with ten months in Korea following World War II. He owned and operated Vernon A. “Pretz” Stark Construction and Happi-Time Pools for thirty-five years, retiring in 1992.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, K of C Council #1494, and Bishop Rappe Assembly and was a former deacon with the Diocese of Toledo.

He also was a member of John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion, Bryan AMVETS Post #54, LaBelle, Florida VFW, Lehigh, Florida, Elks Club, Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, and the Moose Lodge in Labelle, Florida.

Pretz was a forty-five year member of the Edgerton Fire Department and has the distinction of being the first Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop #29 in Edgerton.

Vernon A. “Pretz” Stark was born on October 17, 1927, in Edgerton, the son of Augustus A. and Loie B. (Felger) Stark. He married Anna J. Balogh on November 26, 1949, in Edgerton, and she preceded him in death on February 4, 1989.

Survivors include three daughters, Jane (Kim) Kaiser, of Grove City, Ohio, Sandra Berkebile, of Edgerton, and Pamela (Mike) Callahan, of Burlington, Wisconsin; three sons, Michael P. (Margie) Stark, of Edwardsville, Illinois, Daniel V. Stark, of Sylvania, Ohio, and Bradley J. Stark, of Edgerton; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Geraldine Childers, of Columbia City, Indiana.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Vearron C. Stark.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Military rites follow conducted by John D. Smith Post #10 of the American Legion and the United States Army Honor Guard. Private interment will take place in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family requests that friends observe social distancing precautions and use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or by leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Fire Department or the Foundation for Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders.