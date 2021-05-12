Ella Ward (1933-2021)

Ella Mae Ward, age 88, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Hillside Country Living, where she had been a resident. Ella retired from Fulton Tubing in Archbold. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier.

Ella was an avid reader, enjoyed playing softball, dancing and was an active member of a hiking club in Arizona.

Ella was born on March 31, 1933, in Bowling Green, Ohio, the daughter of George G. and Luella M. (Wixon) Bovie. She married Charles E. Griesinger and he preceded her in death. She later married Wilton Baker and he preceded her in death. She then married Maynard Ward and he also preceded her in death.

Ella is survived by her children, Pat King, of Kendallville, Indiana, Sandy Howard, of Edon, Richard (Cheryl) Griesinger, of Blaresville, Georgia, Charlene (Gary) Hurst, of Napoleon and Robert Griesinger, of Phoenix, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Sheila Griesinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughters, Jacqueline Baters and Michelle Neuenschwander; son, Ronald Griesinger; sons-in-law, Alex Howard, Sam Helms, Dennis Baters and Terry King; granddaughter, Amanda Mae King; brother, David Bovie and sisters, Georgia Bovie and Rose Alford.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 1300 East Main Street, Montpelier, Ohio 43543. A memorial service celebrating Ella’s life will be held immediately following the visitation at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Justin McCall officiating. She will be laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, Edon.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.