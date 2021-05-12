Brett Babcock (1960-2021)

Brett Robert Babcock, age 61, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday afternoon, May 10, 2021, following a brief illness, at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born February 22, 1960 in Wauseon, Ohio to Keith Richard and Dorothy Jacqueline (Brenot) Babcock.

Brett worked as an assembly worker. He was a huge Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan and loved model trains. He also enjoyed showing Charlie the miniature pony at the Ottawa County Fair.

Brett is survived by his sister, Anne (Kenny) Rice; brothers, Dean (Brenda) Babcock and Neal Babcock; sister-in-law, Valerie Scheffert; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Brett was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Dorothy Babcock; brother, Eric Babcock and his niece, Jacqueline.

The family extends grateful appreciation to his caregiver, Carol Brown, Fulton County Health Center – Full Care; Blue Creek Nursing Facility and the doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital Emergency Room.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta, with Rev. Edward Strietelmeier officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, PO Box 298, Sylvania, OH 43560 or online at www.dsagt.org

