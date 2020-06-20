Eloy Perez (1944-2020)

Eloy A. Perez, age 76, of rural Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Prior to his retirement he had worked at the former Beatrice Foods in Archbold for many years.

Eloy was born in McAllen, Texas on June 16, 1944, the son of Antonio and Eloisa (Acevedo) Perez. On April 30, 1963, he married Irma Jarmillo, and she survives.

Also surviving are children: Noelia (Juan) Hernandez, Esperanza (Dave) Kovar, Eloisa (Lucas) Hernandez, Eloy “Tony” (Janet) Perez, Alicia Perez, Elizabeth Perez, Jonathon Perez and Abraham (Andrea) Perez; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and soon to be, Savannah; four sisters, Elizabeth Liscano, Ofelia (Manuel) Castillo, Sylvia (Rafael) Castro, Elvia (Ricardo) Perez; and four brothers, Ricardo Perez, Samuel Perez, David Perez and Joe (Rachael) Perez.

Eloy was preceded in death by both parents; and two brothers, Antonio Perez, Jr. and Juan Perez.

Visitation for Eloy will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the First Church of God in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, also at the church. Interment will follow in the Tedrow Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.