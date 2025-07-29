Ruth Ingle (1932 – 2025)

Ruth A. Ingle, age 87, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Ruth was a teller and bookkeeper at First National Bank for 30 years and then worked at Chief Supermarket as a clerk for five years.

She was a member of the Melbern United Methodist Church. Ruth enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and watching old movies. She loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events when they were in school.

Born December 4, 1932, in Bryan, OH, Ruth was the daughter of Joseph L. and Zella I. (Roose) McNany. She was a graduate of Bryan High School.

She married Larry D. Ingle on November 5, 1994, in Melbern, OH and he preceded her in death on May 14, 1999.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Karen (Mark) Peugeot and Jo Ellen Hageman, both of Bryan, and Barbara Rosendaul, of Missouri; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph McNany; mother and stepfather, Zella and Ernest Kernen; husband, Larry Ingle; son-in-law, Timothy Hageman; mother-in-law, Elaine Ingle; brother, Richard McNany and sisters, Mary Farlee and Sandra Hallaron.

Services for Ruth A. Ingle will be held on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 1:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH with Bill Priest officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Conservation League. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.