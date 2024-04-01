Eric Donaldson (1944 – 2024)

(Delta Resident)

Eric Denver Donaldson, aged 80, of Delta, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 30, surrounded by his loving family, after bravely facing complications from MS.

Born on March 26, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, Eric was the cherished son of Frank and Norma (Hedge) Donaldson.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Carol Jeanne (Meyers) Donaldson, and their children: Dawn Tupciauskas, Scott (Beth) Donaldson, and Todd Donaldson, as well as their six adored granddaughters: Sarah Tupciauskas, Caroline Donaldson, Nicole Donaldson, Kerri Donaldson, Shelby Tupciauskas, and Abigail Donaldson. Eric was the eldest of three siblings, Greg (Kathy) Donaldson of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and Randy (Carol) Donaldson of Temperance, Michigan. Eric is also survived by his uncle Denver Hedge, of Clayton, MI.

Known affectionately as Rick, Eric was a man who never sat still. He exuded humility, possessed a remarkable sense of humor, and had a contagious laugh that endeared him to all who knew him.

Eric’s knack for all things mechanical propelled his 35-year career at Doehler-Jarvis and Teledyne CAE. Outside of work he could often be found fixing something, teaching someone, or brainstorming innovative ideas.

His deep love for cars of all ages began as a teenager building hot rods with friends and in later life, led to many car shows and museums with family.

A passionate angler, Eric spent his weekends fishing on Lake Erie or in local rivers, seeking out perch and walleye.

Annual Canadian fishing trips with family and friends remained a high point for many decades of his life.

Eric leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories that will forever be treasured by his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

A memorial service honoring Eric’s life will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at Calvary Baptist Church, 413 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Michael Bialuk will be officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the National MS Society, P.O Box 91891, Washington D.C., 20090-1891 or Calvary Baptist Church in Eric’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.