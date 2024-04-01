Deloris Dennis (1935 – 2024)

(1954 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Deloris A. Dennis, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance, Ohio.

She was born on August 19, 1935 in Williams County, Ohio to Elgie R. and Mary (Patten) Knapp. She was a 1954 graduate of Bryan High School.

On July 17, 1954, at the Pulaski United Methodist Church, she and Stanley G. Dennis started their 53 1/2 years of marriage, until he passed on November 24, 2007. Deloris worked as a finisher at Vistron Molded Plastic for over 13 years.

Deloris was active with 4-H as a young girl and as an adult, she had her own 4-H club of young girls and also helped with Cub Scouts for a short time. She was a talented seamstress and made many clothes for her family.

She enjoyed many summers at Silver Lake in Indiana and retired to Englewood, Florida. There she was active as a volunteer with several organizations.

When she and Stan moved back to Ohio, she continued volunteering and was an active member of House of Prayer Church in Montpelier, Red Hats, the Montpelier Senior Center, Moose Lodge, Montpelier Library and was a life member of the Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary.

She also volunteered at the Bryan Thrift Shop, House of Prayer Helping Hands Food Pantry and Thrift Store See & Do.

Deloris is survived by her sons, Daniel (Diana) Dennis and Douglas (Kathy) Dennis, both of Bryan; 6 grandchildren, Heidi (Jeremy) Kolb, of Payne, Regina (Justin) Parnham, of Sherwood, Jason (Victoria McClaine) Dennis, of Montpelier, Jeremy (Tina) Dennis, of Pioneer, Jaime (Coley) Rau and MaKayla Dennis, both of Bryan; 14 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Marj Dennis, of Bradenton, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Jacob Dennis; brothers, Ernest, Alva and Basil Knapp and sisters, Velma Weisenburger, Vivian Hall and Ada Ely.

A gathering to celebrate Deloris’ life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at the House of Prayer, 115 Empire Street, Montpelier, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor Don Harris officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Shiffler Cemetery at a later date. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the House of Prayer, Helping Hands Food Pantry or the American Heart Association.

