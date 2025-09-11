Erin Elser Awarded Chris & Mary Thaman Scholarship

PRESS RELEASE – The Chris and Mary Thaman Scholarship, for $1,500, was awarded to Erin Elser. This annual scholarship is given to any Williams County or Fairview High School graduate who has completed at least one year of post-secondary schooling following graduation, is employed to support their education, and is in good academic standing.

Erin attends Bowling Green State University, where she is studying Applied Health Science to become a physician’s assistant.

Outside of academics, she works full-time in the summer and part-time during the school year as a personal care aide at Fountain Park Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Upon receiving her diploma, Erin plans to get her Master of Physician Assistant Studies, pending acceptance into the program, and wants to return to Northwest Ohio to work in healthcare.

Pictured above left to right during the check presentation are Josiah, Gabe, and Mataya Thaman, Erin Elser, and Tom Thaman. Good luck to Erin in all her future endeavors, and a big thank you to the Thaman Family for helping them come true!