Pettisville FFA Members Participate In Fulton County Fair

FULTON COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR QUEEN … Senior Ava Genter was crowned as the 2025 Fulton County Junior Fair Queen. Ava was crowned on Sunday, August 31st. Ava will represent the Fulton County Fair throughout the state over the next year.

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FFA MEMBER SERVES AS LEGENDS & LIVESTOCK MENTOR … Freshman Hayden Thornton served as a rabbit mentor for the Legends & Livestock show this year.

By: Sophie Wilke & Katie Moore

PETTISVILLE FFA OFFICERS

From August 29 to September 4, more than 50 Pettisville FFA members participated in the Fulton County Fair. Students volunteered in the Fulton County Pork Producers stand on Friday August 29th and the Fulton County Dairy Association milkshake stand on Sunday August 31st.

All FFA members exhibited still projects that were displayed in the Junior Fair Building. Projects included posters, flashcards, woodworking and welding projects, concrete pumpkins, and other agricultural communication models.

The projects were individually graded and awarded a ribbon for their grade. Alec Genter and Ames Genter also competed in the General Livestock Judging Contest on Junior Fair Day.

Three FFA members exhibited their animals, which are part of their supervised agricultural experiences, through FFA.

Carter Beck showed a market hog and placed 3rd in intermediate skillathon. Kyle Galvin exhibited a fryer rabbit and placed first in his class. Alex Galvin also exhibited a fryer rabbit and placed third in his class.

The 2nd annual Legends & Livestock show took place on Monday, September 1. Ava Genter served as a mentor with her market pig again this year and Hayden Thornton served as a mentor with his market rabbit.

Ava was also recognized as the 2025 Fulton County Junior Fair Queen during the fair.