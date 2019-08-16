Ethel Hanawalt (1918-2019)

Ethel Marie Hanawalt, age 101, passed away Tuesday evening at Hillside Country Living. She was born in Evansport on January 9, 1918, the daughter of George and Matilda (Cox) Koch.

On July 14, 1937, she married Jesse “Bud” Hanawalt, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She was a member of the Evansport United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Ethel enjoyed her time as a grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and gardening.

Surviving are three children, Barbara (Charles) Ford of Lake Wylie, SC, William (Linda) Hanawalt of Defiance, Kirby (Sandy) Hanawalt of Vancouver, BC; grandchildren, Lori (Mark) Wagner, Lanae (Paul) Bengtson, Lanette (Keith) Sutton, Shelly (Gary) Mauck, Deb (Eric) Magnuson, Chris (Tammi) Hanawalt, Steve (Beth) Hanawalt, Ryan (Heidi) Hanawalt, Erynn (Mark) Phillips. Also surviving are 30 great-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Koch, sister, Susie Powell, sister-in-law, Laveda Koch, all of Bryan, and special niece, Sherrie Goebel of Hicksville. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter “Bud” Koch, Clarence “Sam” Koch, John Koch; two sisters, Velda “Fern” Kline and Mary Goebel, and grandson Lane Ford.

Visitation for Ethel will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Evansport United Methodist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Nico Kinner, officiating. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Evansport United Methodist Church or or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

