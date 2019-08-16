Jeffrey Schmitt (1947-2019)

Jeffrey E. Schmitt, age 71, of Archbold, began his eternal nap at home August 13, 2019. Jeff was born October 7th, 1947 to Agnes (Davis) and Paul Schmitt.

Spending time in Ostrander, Ohio on his Grandparent’s farm he grew a passion for all things agricultural. Jeff graduated from Buckeye Valley High School in 1965 and went on to Kent State University for one year before enlisting in the United States Army in Nov. 1966. He served 1 year in Thailand bragging he never once fired his rifle, and was honorably discharged July 1969. After returning home he finished his education at THE Ohio State University. Jeff made a career of Agricultural banking retiring in 2011.

Jeff married Barbara Riggs in Aug. 1967, and together they welcomed son Brant in 1973. Jeff never tired of sharing his praises for his son who followed his Firefighting dreams. He later married Audrey (Betsy) Mason in June 1980 and helped raise her two children James and Marsha Miller. In April 1983 they welcomed daughter Caroline.

Jeff was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Archbold where he served in many roles over his years of membership. He was an avid reader, fanatical Buckeye football fan, and a staunch Republican. In his retirement he loved helping to shuffle his granddaughters to dance and softball practices and helping out anyway he could.

Left to share his memory is his wife Audrey (Betsy) and his children Brant (Sandy) Schmitt of Hilliard, and Caroline (Shane) Hancock of Archbold. His Step-Children James (Anya) Miller of Westerville, and Marsha (Adam) Ackerman of Woodbridge, CT. A dear sister Lori Patingale of Ostrander, Ohio. Grandchildren Olivia, Emmaline, Stella, Margaret, Sasha, Nicholas, Sofia, Jackson, and Mason. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Harold and Emogene Davis, Uncles Earnest and Bill, Mother Agnes Patingale, and Step-Father Chester Patingale.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Donald Trump’s reelection campaign in the name of “Hillary did it”.

