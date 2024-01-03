Eugene “Gene” Freese (1962 – 2024)

(Resident Of Montpelier)

Eugene “Gene” Scott Freese, 61, of Montpelier, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on June 23, 1962 in Montpelier to William and Janet L. (Perkins) Freese. Gene graduated from Montpelier High School in 1982 and on October 7, 1989 he married Peggy M. Rummel in Montpelier, and she survives.

Gene attended Life Changing Church in Edgerton. From the time of his childhood, he collected Breyer Horses. Gene also dearly loved his dog Dolly, and he will be missed by many.

Gene is survived by his loving wife Peggy M. Freese of Montpelier; parents, William and Janet Freese of Montpelier; two brothers, William (Sheryl) Freese and Ron (Becky) Freese all of Montpelier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Gene will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2024 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gene’s memory to Peggy, to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.