Carol Juarez (1954-2021)

Carol Ann Juarez, age 67, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Monday. April 6, 2021, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Ms. Juarez was a 1972 graduate of Edgerton High School and was employed as a nurse’s aide at Bryan Nursing Care Center for ten years and then became a home health aide for the rest of her career.

She enjoyed traveling with her special friend, Richard, especially to the cheese festival in Millersburg, Ohio, and to Kentucky. She also enjoyed collecting angels.

Carol Ann Juarez was born on March 2, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Louis H. and Carolyn J. (Hoch) Juarez.

Survivors include her mother, Carolyn Juarez, of Edgerton; two sisters, JoAnn Juarez, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Peggy Juarez, of Edgerton; her special friend, Richard Rosenberry, of Butler, Indiana; and her beloved cats, Pumpkin and Peanut. She was preceded in death by her father, Louis, in 1999.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Williams County Humane Society.