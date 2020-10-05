Evart “Boone” Dorsten (1931-2020)

Evart E. “Boone” Dorsten, age 89, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born on April 5, 1931 in Montezuma to the late John and Viola (Cook) Dorsten. On June 22, 1957 he married Ruth C. Niekamp, who died September 14, 2016.

Evart is survived by his children; Aaron (Rhonda) Dorsten of Greenville, Damian (Carolyn) Dorsten of Bryan, Gerard (Pam) Dorsten of Celina, John (Lee Ann) Dorsten of Celina. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; Samuel Dorsten, Gabriel (Bethany) Dorsten, Jessica Dorsten, Johnathan Dorsten, Katie Dorsten, Garrett (Alyssa) Dorsten, Tyler (Shelby) Dorsten, Maria (Adam) Cron, Emily (Alex) Schiavone, two step-grandchildren; David Zehringer, Marie Zehringer, ten great grandchildren and his sister Carolyn Staugler of Celina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters and brothers-in-law Bernice (Harry) Bell, Frances (Donald) Mescher and William Staugler.

Evart was a graduate of Celina High School, with the Class of 1949. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He earned the insurance licensing of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and Chartered Life Underwriter.

He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Montezuma and was a Third-Degree Knight of Columbus Council #1800 in Celina.

Evart donated his body to the Wright State University Anatomical Program for science.

A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Montezuma, with Fr. Tim McFarland C.PP.S. officiating. His Memorial Mass will be recorded and made available to watch on the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home website following services. Private family burial will be held at a later date in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery in Montezuma.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, P. O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929.