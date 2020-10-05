Janice Wagner (1953-2020)

Janice Nancy Wagner, 67, of Lyons, Ohio, previously of Kenton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. She was born on July 17, 1953, in Buffalo, New York to the late Joseph and Jane (Machniak) Preventowski. She married Robert J. Wagner on July 16, 1994.

Janice is survived by her sons: Brent (Heather) Richards of Sand Creek, Michigan and Blane (Tasha Johnson) Richards of Fayette, Ohio; her grandchildren: Lane Richards and Ashley James; her great-granddaughter, Raegen James; her sisters: Joan (Robert) Benson of West Seneca, New York, and Janet Preventowski of Cleveland, Ohio and her brother Joe Preventowski, of Temperance, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert July 3, 2018.

Prior to retirement, Janice worked mostly in office management positions. There wasn’t much Janice couldn’t do. She could cook, bake, sew, knit, quilt and craft with the best of them. She loved her family dearly and love visits from her children and grandchildren. Janice also enjoyed traveling the country with her late husband in a motorhome they purchased upon retirement.

She was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, Carey, Ohio. A private Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 3rd at St. Casper Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Ohio, Father Todd Dominique, Celebrant. Per Janice’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private burial service will be held on a later date in Carey, Ohio. There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made in Janice’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the American Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.