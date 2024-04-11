Evelyn “Ducky” Witzerman (1927 – 2024)

(Retired From Edgerton Local Schools)

Evelyn P. “Ducky” Witzerman, 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 8, 2024, surrounded by her family. Ducky was born March 15, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Allan and Helen (Greening) Innis.

She was a 1944 graduate of Bryan High School, and a 1948 graduate of Frankin College. Evelyn married Elvin M. Witzerman on June 20, 1948, and he preceded her in death on December 8, 2001.

Ducky retired from Edgerton Local Schools in 1992, after serving 20 years as the high school librarian, and prior to that, worked as an English teacher at Edon High School.

Ducky was a member of the Bryan First Presbyterian Church. She was active with the Fortnightly Study Group, and part of the “Hookers” Hook Rug Crafters. Ducky also enjoyed playing the piano in her free time and she loved her dogs.

Ducky is survived by her two sons, John (Joan) Witzerman of Bryan, and James (Marcia Stanley) Witzerman of Shelby Township, Michigan; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly Nolt of Cookeville, Tennessee.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elvin; one son, Robert Witzerman; her sister, Lisbeth Francis and her brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Francis.

Private graveside funeral services for Evelyn P. “Ducky” Witzerman will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, with Pastor Leonel Pech officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Bryan First Presbyterian Church, 506 Oxford Drive, Bryan, Ohio, 43506, or the Forest E. Witzerman Memorial Community Fund, through the Bryan Area Foundation, P.O. Box 651, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.