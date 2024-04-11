Marilyn Boyd (1949 – 2024)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Marilyn Janice Boyd, 74, of Bryan, Ohio and formerly of Lakewood, Ohio passed away Monday, April 8, 2024, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier.

Marilyn was born August 19, 1949, in Lakewood, Ohio, daughter of the late Leonard Robert and Mary Janice (Bidlingmyer) Boyd.

She was a 1967 graduate of Lakewood High School and continued her education at The Ohio State University, where she graduated from the Business College.

Marilyn worked as a stockbroker for over 25 years. She loved animals, especially horses. She enjoyed horseback riding and volunteered at the local humane society.

Surviving are her two sisters-in-law, Jackie Boyd of Bryan, Ohio and Nancy Boyd of Tucson, Arizona; three nieces, Lauren (Eric) Boyd-Bulakowski, Amy (Evan) Brock, and Tracy Herrera; two nephews, Christopher Boyd and Robert Boyd. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, David Boyd, and Larry Boyd.

To honor Marilyn’s wishes there will be no public visitation or services held at this time. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment will be made at Brown Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan.

Memorial contributions can be made to Williams County Humane Society, 09464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com