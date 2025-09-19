Evergreen FFA Members Showcase Projects At Fulton County Fair

ANIMAL SHOW … FFA member, Bella Cromly shows in the Jr. Fair Goat Show. She worked and prepared her goat over the course of the summer.

VOLUNTEERING TIME … Evergreen FFA members volunteered their time working at the Fulton County Pork Producers Stand. They helped to prepare and serve sandwiches.

PRESS RELEASE – Over the week of the Fulton County Fair, Evergreen FFA members had 115 projects displayed in the Junior Fair Building, located at the north end of the fairgrounds.

The projects displayed were chicken wire frames, welding projects, soil informational posters, agricultural career posters, and a variety of fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

These projects were created over the last year by students in agricultural education courses and members’ SAE projects. Members were judged on their projects on Friday, August 29th and received an A, B, or C ribbon.

Other than the still projects in the Junior Fair Building, many FFA members showed livestock projects; such as goats, sheep, horses, cattle, rabbits, swine, and poultry.

Each year, the Evergreen FFA takes one day out of the busy fair week to work at the Fulton County Pork Producers Stand.

On September 2nd, the FFA worked the pork stand from 10:00am-10:00pm. In total, 10 FFA members and 25 community supporters helped make the day run smoothly by working in the stand.