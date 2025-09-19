CPC Women’s Health Resource Receives Grant To Purchase New Equipment

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PURCHASING NEW EQUIPMENT … CPC Women’s Health Resource was the recipient of a $2,500 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation to help them purchase a new washer and dryer at their Bryan, Ohio, location. As the nonprofit is fortunate to receive donated new and gently used baby items for its clients, on several occasions, those articles need washing. Now with the addition of the new washer and dryer, employees of the organization won’t have to take them home to clean. Pictured during the check presentation and getting the chance to see the new washer and dryer are, from left to right, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee Chair Mark Miller, CPC Women’s Health Resource RN Teresa Collins, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee members Dr. Carolyn Sharrock-Dorsten and Michael Johnson, CPC Women’s Health Resource Nurse Manager Tami Rhodes, Bryan Area Foundation Grant Making Committee member Larry Harsila, and CPC Women’s Health Resource Executive Director Mark Pitman.