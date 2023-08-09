Evergreen FFA Participates In John Deere Day

Last month, the Evergreen FFA Chapter attended the John Deere Kids Day hosted by Kenn Feld Group, LLC of Archbold.

At the event, FFA chapters from Williams and Fulton counties attended and conducted an activity for the 200 kids who were in attendance.

The activities included an agricultural related craft, an educational lesson, climbing into a tractor, and playing outdoor games.

The Evergreen FFA Chapter had eight members who attended and led a craft on making a John Deere Tractor out of popsicle sticks.

The kids were able to do the hands on craft while the FFA members guided them by gluing and designing the tractor.

The Evergreen FFA would like to thank Kenn Feld Group, LLC of Archbold for inviting the chapter to join the kids day.