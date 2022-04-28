Evergreen High School Announces Top Students In Graduating Class

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Evergreen High School announces the following seniors as the top students in the Class of 2022 based upon their cumulative grade point averages at the end of seven semesters.

Owen Cromly is the valedictorian. Chloe Creque is ranked second in the class of 110 students and named salutatorian. Paris Presnell is Evergreen’s number one student academically attending Four County Career Center.

Owen Cromly will attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri where he intends to major in either computer engineering or computer science.

He is the recipient of several Washington University scholarships, a Hagan Scholarship, and the Fulton County Franklin B. Walter Award.

As a student, Owen is a member of Evergreen’s band and choir, Drama Club, and annual musical productions.

He also performs in the Toledo Repertoire Theater. Owen’s goal is to work professionally with smart and complex machines performing human-like tasks in artificial intelligence (AI).

He is the son of Deanna Cromly and Matthew Cromly.

Chloe Creque will begin her pursuit of becoming a veterinarian by first obtaining her bachelor’s degree in zoology at The Ohio State University.

She has been awarded the Jacob Hite Memorial Scholarship, Cook Memorial & Recognition Award, 4-H Lamb Ambassador Award, and Pork Queen Scholarship.

At Evergreen, Chloe is a member of National Honor Society, Viking Voices, band, choir, Drama Club, and musical productions.

She is also a 10-year 4-H member of Lyons Lucky Leaders and a five-year Toledo ZooTeen volunteer.

This summer, Chloe will spend two weeks in Sydney, Australia with Loop Abroad, a veterinary study abroad and service program, where she will study zoo medicine with koalas, kangaroos, echidnas, wallabies, and other native animals at the Australia Walkabout Wildlife Park.

Chloe is the daughter of Janet Creque.

Paris Presnell participates in Four County Career Center’s law enforcement and security tactics program. Upon graduation, she plans to attend Penn State University where she will major in criminal justice.

Her goal is to work in crime scene investigations or probation. She is a recipient of a Bunton Waller Scholarship, Discover Award, Hazleton Campus Scholarship, Live On Success Grant, and Penn State Academic Grant.

She is a member of Drug Free Clubs of America, Skills USA, National Technical Honor Society, CSI Team, and Henry County Explorers.

Paris is the daughter of Candy Mounts and Brandon Presnell.