Facebook

Twitter



Shares

DRIVING COMPETITION … WEVS Bus Drivers Lucas Schang, Stacie Duncan and Heidi Klingensmith participated in the Ohio School Bus Road-E-O competition this past weekend. They placed 2nd place as a team and Stacie place 7th individually. Lucas placed 6th and advances to the state competition in Columbus on May 6th. Good luck Lucas! (PHOTO PROVIDED)