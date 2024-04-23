EVERGREEN SCHOOL BOARD: New Contracts Offered To Superintendent & Two Principals

Two-year administrative contracts were offered to Evergreen Elementary School Principal Sherrie Grown and Evergreen Middle School Principal Lucas Burkholder and a five-year to Superintendent Eric Smola, all effective August 1. A one-year, limited teaching contract for the 2024-2025 school year was also offered to gifted teacher Eleanor Shuder...

The Evergreen Local Board of Education handled a bevy of personnel items during its meeting last Monday. Among the items were six contract offers, a hiring, and three resignations.

