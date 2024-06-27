Evergreen Senior Taylor Johnson Named Fulton County Pork Queen

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ROYALTY … Taylor Johnson was recently crowned the 2024 Fulton County Pork Queen. The local organization held their annual queen contest on June 23 at the extension office. During her reign as Pork Queen, she will be participating in local parades, and other events as well as the Fulton County Fair. Taylor is a senior at Evergreen High School where her school activities consist of being President of the Evergreen FFA chapter, Reporter of the National Honor Society, Student Council Representative, Volleyball and Track. Taylor is a member of the Franklin Blue ribbon 4-H club where she has shown market hogs for nine years at the fair. Her parents are Chris and Monika Johnson of Fayette, Ohio. Please wish Taylor well in her new role as Fulton County Pork Queen as she participates in parades and the fair activities.