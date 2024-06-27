Daniel Hernandez (1966 – 2024)

(Fayette Resident)

Daniel Hernandez, age 58, of Fayette, passed away on June 25, 2024, at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon. Daniel worked as a welder for Rosenboom in Bowling Green.

Daniel was born on June 2, 1966, in Raymondville, Texas, to the late Oscar and Cecilia (Lopez) Hernandez.

Daniel loved cooking, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed running, boxing, and football, where he rooted for the Cleveland Browns. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, often taking them to Cedar Point.

Surviving Daniel is his daughter, Amanda (RJ) Sampson of Fostoria; daughter, Alexis (Ian Madden) Hernandez of Toledo; son, Daniel J. Hernandez of Bowling Green; granddaughters, Molly, Callie, Lily, Olivia, Lilith, and Aeris. He is also survived by siblings, Minerva Rivas, John O. (Tina) Hernandez, Joe (Becky) Hernandez, Mary (Dan) Halifko, Ernesto (Maggie) Hernandez, Cecilia (Charles) Crawford, Maria (Rondy) Yates, and Arturo (Pam) Hernandez.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Debra Hernandez; and brothers, Enrique and Alberto Hernandez.

Visitation for Daniel will take place on Friday, June 28, 2024, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, from 5pm to 6:30pm, with a funeral service taking place at 6:30pm. Rondy Yates will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Hernandez family.