AWARD WINNERS … According to Evergreen Athletic Director Dylan Henricks the Athletic Department’s Sportsmanship Award is given to a male and a female athlete each season. Some of the many qualities exemplified by these student athletes are their dedication to their program. attitude in and out of competition and being a great teammate. Again, these are some of the many qualities our Sportsmanship Award Winners showcase each and every day.” Selected for award were Ellie Johnson and Will Parquet

.