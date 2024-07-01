Evergreen’s Taylor Johnson Attends Ohio FFA Camp

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FFA CAMP … Taylor had the opportunity to meet the 2024-2025 State Officer Team. She enjoyed talking and getting to know them throughout her time at camp!

(PRESS RELEASE) – In late June, FFA member Taylor Johnson attended the Ohio FFA Camp Session 2.5 and Ohio Leadership Camp at the FFA Camp in Muskingum, Ohio.

While in attendance, Taylor participated in sessions led by national FFA facilitators and spent time meeting new people from across the state.

She participated in problem solving activities, challenges by choice activities and group games during her time at camp. She had the opportunity to meet the Ohio FFA State Officers and learn valuable life lessons that will prepare her for the future.

The two camps differed in various ways. The 2.5 FFA camp session was a shortened general summer camp for three days. She had the opportunity to participate in team building activities, chapter activities, and campfires.

She also had the opportunity to participate in general camp activities like a scavenger hunt, kayaking, and water games. The leadership camp allowed for Taylor to identify her strengths and ways her community could benefit from those.

She developed a community action plan in ways she looks to support her local community in the future. The leadership camp offered time for self-reflection activities as well as times to share your thoughts with others.

Taylor said her “favorite part was making new friends, meeting new people and talking to the state officers.” Taylor also mentioned one of her biggest takeaways from this experience was pushing herself to try new things that can impact her future.”

Overall, Taylor really enjoyed her time at camp and highly recommends FFA camp for all FFA members looking to grow as individuals, make new friends, and create unforgettable memories!