Expansion Of Stryker Schools’ Agriculture Building Continues

PRESS RELEASE – Stryker Local Schools is excited to announce the ongoing development of its state-of-the-art Agriculture Technology building and a new two-story Courtyard Infill addition.

These facilities are designed to support the district’s commitment to providing hands-on learning opportunities, cutting-edge technology, and expanded spaces that foster academic growth and career readiness.

This ambitious expansion aims to better prepare students in grades K-12 for success in an ever-evolving workforce, combining technical education with real-world applications.

Agriculture Technology Building: Shaping the Future of Ag-Tech Careers

The Agriculture Technology building is a transformative addition to the district’s facilities. This new space is dedicated to equipping students with the practical knowledge and skills needed in today’s agricultural and technological industries.

The building will feature areas for design, prototyping, and fabrication, focused on cutting-edge advancements in agriculture, such as sustainable farming, food science, and Ag technology manufacturing.

With support from over 100 local industry partners, this facility will allow students in grades 7-12 to engage in hands-on learning, using advanced equipment such as 3D printers, CNC plasma cutters, CNC routers, welding tools, and much more.

These resources will prepare students for careers in industries that demand skilled workers who can adapt to rapidly changing technology and innovate within the agricultural sector.

Students will gain experience with industry-grade tools like hand tools, CAD/CAM software, prototyping equipment, metal fabrication machinery, material bending/forming equipment, and powder coating processes.

Through these real-world applications, students will develop technical skills highly sought after by employers in agriculture and manufacturing industries.

Two-Story Courtyard Addition: Enhancing Student Life & Arts

In addition to the Agriculture Technology building, Stryker Local Schools is also building a two-story Courtyard addition designed to enhance both educational and extracurricular experiences.

This space will serve as a hub for school and club events, wellness activities, and the expansion of fine arts and technical programs.

The Fitness and Wellness Area is also a feature of this addition. Designed to promote physical fitness and mental well-being, it will provide students with a dedicated space for exercise, as well as support the district’s physical education programs.

The room will be equipped with the latest fitness technology, helping students maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

The Fine Arts program will also benefit from this new addition, with a versatile space to foster creativity and artistic expression.

Students will have space for areas to foster music, visual arts, and drama, allowing them to explore and develop their talents in a professional, supportive environment.

Expanding Panther Tech: Introducing Younger Students to Technical Careers

The Panther Tech lab will expand to accommodate students in grades K-6, providing a vital foundation for technical education at an early age.

This program exposes younger students to the world of technology, using industry-grade tools and software, albeit on a smaller, age-appropriate scale.

Similar to the Ag Tech program for older students, Panther Tech encourages students to explore hands on technical careers and develop skills that are essential in today’s job market while offer opportunities explore the world of technology used by our areas industry’s

The success of these programs has not gone unnoticed. Both the Ag Tech and Panther Tech programs have received widespread attention from school districts throughout Northern Ohio, Southern Michigan, and Northeast Indiana, all looking to emulate Stryker’s innovative approach to technical education.

These programs have set a new standard for K-12 technical education, providing students with the tools and skills they need to thrive in a fast-paced, tech-driven world.

Support and Engagement with Stryker Local Schools

Stryker Local Schools is committed to fostering innovation and excellence in education. We invite businesses, industry leaders, and community members who are interested in supporting or learning more about our programs to connect with our instructors.

The district encourages local industry partners to engage with our students and support their learning journeys.

For more details, visit our featured article in the Society of Manufacturing Engineers magazine: www.sme.org/technologies/articles/2022/may/ohio-schools-shop-and-tech-programs-reach-k-12/ the article here.

For inquiries or to get involved, please contact:

-Panther Tech (Grades K-6): Mr. Freshour – Email: lfreshour@strykerpanthers.net

-Ag Tech (Grades 7-12): Mr. Arnos – Email: marnos@strykerpanthers.net

-Fine Arts (Grades K-12): Mrs. Rufenacht – Email: krufenacht@strykerpanthers.net

Stryker Local Schools is proud to provide these cutting-edge programs to our students, setting them on a path for success in their academic careers and beyond. We look forward to continuing to build a strong, future-focused foundation for our community.