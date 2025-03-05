Close Menu
Wednesday, March 5
The Village Reporter
The Village Reporter
Five Students Represent Hilltop At Ohio Junior Science & Humanities Symposium

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
SCIENCE COMPETITION … Hilltop High School was represented by five students selected to compete in the 62nd annual Ohio Junior Science and Humanities Symposium sponsored by the Department of Defense and the Army, Navy, and Air Force. It was held at Capital University in Columbus, OH on February 28. In the top photo, Hilltop team members Brooklyn Kuszmaul, Kenley Routt, Julia Dickinson, Brock Kesler, and Brooke Moreland are pictured with two military judges representing the DOD. Pictured above are recipients of OJSHS Poster Awards: 5th- Brooklyn Kuszmaul, Hilltop; 4th- Ashley Chu, Hathaway Brown; 3rd- Brooke Moreland, Hilltop; Dr. Carmen Dixon, Ohio JSHS Director; 2nd- Daniel Lee, University School; and 1st- Sarah Neighbor, St. Francis DeSales.

 

