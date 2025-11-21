Experience The Holiday Season At Sauder Village

PRESS RELEASE – Sauder Village comes to life during the holiday season, from convenient and comforting holiday meal options at the Barn Restaurant and Doughbox Bakery, to festive events in the Historic Village and unique, handcrafted gift options at the Museum Store.

“A holiday visit to Sauder Village is a truly memorable experience,” said Marketing Manager Olivia Hennessey.

“From the family-friendly Merry & Bright and the adults-only Making Spirits Bright, to cozy stays at the Heritage Inn and tasty Barn Restaurant buffets, there are so many ways to enjoy a festive getaway close to home.

Thanksgiving Buffet – Nov. 26, 3:30-8 p.m.

The Barn Restaurant is hosting its annual Thanksgiving buffet on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Enjoy a feast fit for family and friends without the stress of preparing and hosting dinner.

The buffet includes Thanksgiving classics like turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, fried chicken, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the Barn at 419.445.2231.

Merry & Bright – Nov. 29; Dec. 6; Dec. 13, 6-9 p.m.

Step into the festive season at Sauder Village during Merry & Bright. Guests are invited to wander along a 1920s Main Street adorned with sparkling lights, stroll through historic buildings and cozy up in candlelit cabins.

Ride the trolley or train, make a holiday craft and watch for a special appearance from Santa. The Soda Fountain and Speakeasy will be open for those wanting an authentic treat or cocktail.

Find one-of-a-kind, locally made gifts at the Museum Store, which will open for each Merry & Bright event. Pre-sale tickets are available at saudervillage.org. Admission is also available at the door.

Making Spirits Bright – Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m.

This fun-filled, 21+ event gives guests an authentic taste of a 1920s holiday party. Enjoy a cocktail from the cash bar in the Speakeasy while you stroll through 1920s Main Street and learn about Christmas traditions from the past.

Enjoy a sample of several historic party drinks in historic homes and take a horse-drawn trolley or decorated train ride. Pre-sale tickets are available at saudervillage.org.

Holiday ordering at the Barn Restaurant and Doughbox Bakery

The Barn Restaurant and Doughbox Bakery are offering holiday meals and desserts to-go this season. Barn Restaurant heat-and-serve cold feasts include two mouth savoring meats – slow roasted turkey breast and smoked ham — plus home-style sides including mashed potatoes, green beans, macaroni and cheese and more.

Order deadline is Dec. 19 and pick up is Tuesday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Doughbox is offering Christmas cookie and pie pre-orders, perfect for family gatherings. Order deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 17 and pick up is Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve Brunch – Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gather around the Barn Restaurant’s table for a festive Christmas Eve Brunch featuring fresh, made-to-order omelets and holiday favorites.

The restaurant will open for special hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., perfect for a cozy start to holiday celebrations. Guests that wear an ugly Christmas sweater will receive a 10% discount. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the Barn at 419.445.2231.

New Year’s Eve at the Heritage Inn Dec. 31

Ring in the New Year with a night of excitement and relaxation at the Heritage Inn’s New Year’s Eve event.

Returning this year is the Glow Party for kids in at the pool from 6–8 p.m., including a kids activity hour filled with fun and games.

A late-night, adults-only swim is 10 p.m.–midnight, followed by a midnight celebration for everyone. This event is for registered Inn guests only. Book a stay by calling the Inn at 419.445.6408.

Prime Rib Buffet Dec. 31, 3:30-8 p.m.

Celebrate the end of 2025 with a delicious prime rib buffet at the Barn Restaurant, including slow roasted prime rib and the Barn’s classic salad bar and sides.

Enjoy your meal with locally sourced beer and wine to toast the new year. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling the Barn at 419.445.2231.

For rates, dates, hours, event registration, memberships and more, visit saudervillage.org, or call 1.800.590.9755. For lodging reservations, call 419.445.6408.