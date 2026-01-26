Extreme Cold & Winds To Make Travel Difficult In Area

PRESS RELEASE – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission is urging motorists to exercise extreme caution behind the wheel as Winter Storm Fern continues its Arctic blast.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning, which remains in effect until 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Gusty and dangerously cold wind chills of 20 to 30 degrees below zero Fahrenheit are expected in portions of north central, northeast, and northwest Ohio. Meanwhile, localized lake‑effect snow is hitting northeast Ohio, adding 2 to 4 inches in some areas.

Stranded motorists and anyone spending time outdoors should beware of the potential for frostbite and hypothermia if exposed to frigid temperatures for more than 30 minutes.

Do Not Speed

Motorists should be aware that pavement is icy and slushy in some spots — particularly across flat, open sections of the Ohio Turnpike — where blowing snow can sharply reduce visibility.

Drive for the conditions, reduce speed, increase following distance, and allow extra time to reach your destinations safely.

Higher speeds increase the risk of losing control on slick surfaces and reduce the time available to react to sudden visibility changes or snowplow operations.

Give the Plows Room to Work

The Ohio Turnpike’s maintenance and roadway crews, which have been in action since Saturday evening, Jan. 24, are continuing to clean up from the winter storm with 33,000 tons of salt, 120,000 gallons of liquid deicer, and 98 snowplows available for operators to use and run 12‑hour shifts, when necessary.

Since the storm began, crews have used approximately 5,600 tons of salt and 61,000 gallons of liquid de-icer. If you’re traveling on the Ohio Turnpike or statewide, please give the snowplow truck operators room to work. Stay back at least 200 feet and avoid passing on the right.

Travel Only When Necessary

Pay attention to the local Snow Emergency Levels, which are issued by the county sheriff departments, not the state.

These emergency notices can be found by searching [County Name] Sheriff on social media platforms, such as Facebook, or by checking the local news coverage.

Delay unnecessary travel if adverse weather conditions persist. If you must travel, pack warm clothing and boots, blankets, cell phone charger, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For travelers who need to stop, rest, or warm up, the Ohio Turnpike offers 14 service plazas across the 241‑mile toll road; visit the Ohio Turnpike website for service plaza locations.

For emergency assistance on the Ohio Turnpike and statewide, safely dial #677.