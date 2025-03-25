Fairlawn Retirement Community Unveils New Visual Brand

PRESS RELEASE – Fairlawn Retirement Community Board of Trustees is proud to announce the launch of its refreshed visual brand, an update that reflects the organization’s enduring mission while embracing the future.

The centerpiece of the new brand is a modernized logo featuring a stylized tree incorporating the letter “F,” a heart, and a cross—each element symbolizing key aspects of Fairlawn’s identity.

“The heart represents our deep commitment to compassionate care, the cross reflects our faith-based legacy, and the tree signifies growth and vitality,” said Tom Warner, Board President.

“Together, these symbols reinforce our dedication to serving seniors with excellence, faith, and community, just as we have since 1964.”

Located in Archbold, Fairlawn Retirement Community provides a full continuum of care, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, skilled nursing/rehabilitation and long-term care.

With more than 400 residents calling Fairlawn home, the community is committed to helping seniors live their best lives while staying close to family, friends, and faith.

The updated brand reflects Fairlawn’s vision for the future—one that honors its legacy while positioning the organization to thrive for the next century.

“The new logo and brand identity will be rolled out across Fairlawn’s signage, digital platforms, and community materials in the coming months”, added Todd Moore, Director of Finance.

“This refresh is not about a change in leadership or ownership—Fairlawn remains the same trusted, faith-based community it has always been,” explained Tammy Allison, CEO. “Our new look celebrates our continued commitment to growth, innovation, and serving seniors with compassion.”

“We are excited about what the future holds and how we can better serve our residents and their families for generations to come.

”For more information about Fairlawn Retirement Community and its services, visit FairlawnArchbold.com or contact Tina Draine, Director of Donor Relations at 567.444.5080or tdraine@fairlawnarchbold.com.