Future Friday At FCCC Prepares Students For Life Beyond The Classroom

FUTURE FRIDAY … Four County Career Center students took part in a valuable learning opportunity during the school’s latest Future Friday event, organized by VOSEs Mrs. Ballard and Mrs. Blue. The event featured guest speaker Emily Schlegel, Community Development Manager at Midwest Community – Defiance Branch, who shared practical and important information on personal finance topics. Her presentation focused on budgeting, identifying wants versus needs, understanding credit scores, and the importance of planning for the future. Future Friday events are designed to equip students with real-world skills that will serve them well beyond high school. The Career Center extends its thanks to Mrs. Ballard, Mrs. Blue, and Emily Schlegel for their dedication to student success. Pictured (L to R): Leo Ankney, Brody Purtee, Schlegel, Tanner Cameron, and Katelynn Gilligan.