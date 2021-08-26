Fall Sports Scoreboard For August 26th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 26, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Hicksville 3 Wauseon 0

Fairview 3 Bryan 0

Paulding 3 Pettisville 1

Evergreen 3 Rossford 1

Swanton 3 Delta 0

Archbold 3 Ayersville 1

Stryker 3 Fayette 0

Montpelier 3 Edon 2

North Central 3 Hilltop 2

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville 188 Fayette 221

Montpelier 162 North Central 162 (Montpelier wins on 5th man score)

Wauseon 167 Fairview 177

Van Wert 158 Bryan 174

Hilltop 180 Stryker 198

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold 196 Edgerton 203

Wauseon 193 Montpelier (no team score) Delta (no team score)

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen 4 Delta 1

Liberty Center 2 Swanton 1

Wauseon 1 Oak Harbor 1

Bryan 2 Archbold 0

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen 3 Pettisville 0

Bryan 4 Van Wert 0

Springfield 5 Swanton 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan 5 MVCD 0

Wauseon 3 Toledo Christian 2

 

Be the first to comment on "Fall Sports Scoreboard For August 26th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*