The Village Players Present Their Fall Production Of LOUDER, I CAN’T HEAR YOU!

This one act comedy depicts the life of Marge Brown, wife of Oscar and mother of Junior & Ann, whose family has a big problem – nobody listens to each other! From their reactions to her winning “Mother of the Month” to seeking help from a psychiatrist to cooking hot dogs, this comedy will leave you laughing at every turn!

Marge Brown – Nichole Robinson; Oscar Brown – Keith Robinson; Junior Brown – Calvin Watkins; Ann Brown – Coral Watkins; Dr. Phillips – Jamy Shaffer; Nurse – Brandy Patterson; Lily – Dawn Patterson;Roger – Pete Greer; Radio Announcer – Pete Greer

This production will be performed at The Woodburn UMC located at 4300 Becker Road in Woodburn on Friday, September 17th at 7:30 & Saturday, September 18th at 2:30. Sunday’s performance will be held at The River of Life Worship Center located at 14226 US-20 ALT, Montpelier, OH 43543. The time of that performance will be at 2:30.

Admission is a FREEWILL DONATION, and all the proceeds will go to The Village Players in their continuing effort to bring you performing arts.