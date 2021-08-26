The Village Players Present Their Fall Production Of LOUDER, I CAN’T HEAR YOU!

CAST MEMBERS … Dawn Patterson (Lily), and Pete Greer (Roger / Radio announcer)
This one act comedy depicts the life of Marge Brown, wife of Oscar and mother of Junior & Ann, whose family has a big problem – nobody listens to each other! From their reactions to her winning “Mother of the Month” to seeking help from a psychiatrist to cooking hot dogs, this comedy will leave you laughing at every turn!
The cast of our fall performance: LOUDER, I CAN’T HEAR YOU!
Marge Brown – Nichole Robinson; Oscar Brown – Keith Robinson; Junior Brown – Calvin Watkins; Ann Brown – Coral Watkins; Dr. Phillips – Jamy Shaffer; Nurse – Brandy Patterson; Lily – Dawn Patterson;Roger – Pete Greer; Radio Announcer – Pete Greer
This production will be performed at The Woodburn UMC located at 4300 Becker Road in Woodburn on Friday, September 17th at 7:30 & Saturday, September 18th at 2:30. Sunday’s performance will be held at The River of Life Worship Center located at 14226 US-20 ALT, Montpelier, OH 43543. The time of that performance will be at 2:30.
Admission is a FREEWILL DONATION, and all the proceeds will go to The Village Players in their continuing effort to bring you performing arts.
