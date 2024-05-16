Family & Friends Hosting Red Cross Blood Drive In Memory Of Jeremiah Rios

Montpelier, OH – On June 8, 2024 at Williams County Fairgrounds-Gillette Building from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm the community is invited to join the family and friends of Tina Dummitt to help save lives by donating blood through the American Red Cross in memory of her son Jeremiah Rios.

Jeremiah “Bullfrog” D Rios was born March 2, 1993, and passed away on January 6, 2021 at the age of 27. Jeremiah was diagnosed with scoliosis at the age of 7 with a curvature of 72%.

Jeremiah received seven surgeries to correct his curvature and received blood transfusions throughout the seven surgeries.

He was O- blood type and could only receive O- blood. The blood Jeremiah received during his seven surgeries was lifesaving!

Tina Dummitt, Jeremiah’s mother, has hosted a Memorial Bike Run in memory of Jeremiah since June of 2021. This year there will be a blood drive at the bike run to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood. We encourage you to donate blood in Jeremiah’s memory!

According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease. All blood types are needed.

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Jeremiah or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.