Farewell To The Sooz Building: A Pioneer Landmark Nears Its End

DEMOLITION … The Sooz Building, once a locally owned restaurant, has fallen into disrepair and is soon to be demolished.

The Sooz Building, located at 101 East Baubice Street in Pioneer, has long been a familiar downtown structure, but is now nearing the end of its use.

Originally opened in 1994 as Sooz, a ...