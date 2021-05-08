Farnham Re-Elected To North Western Electric Cooperative Board

BRYAN, OHIO — More than 400 member-owners and guests attended North Western Electric Cooperative’s (NWEC) drive-through annual meeting at their Bryan office Saturday morning, April 17.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, everyone had to remain in their vehicles; however, many guests still had fun by bringing their dogs along for the ride!

Trustee election voting was also held online from March 19, 2021, through April 16, 2021 at noon. A total of 359 votes were submitted by member-owners who could not attend the meeting but utilized voting through their secure online SmartHub account.

All member-owners who participated in their annual meeting (either by attending the drive-thru or casting their ballot) were entered to win a grand prize $500 bill credit or one of eighty-five $85 bill credits (winners listed at end).

Election results: Each board candidate was permitted to have one member representative observe the ballot collection during the drive-thru and vote counting process.

Current Board Chairman Andy Farnham, representing District 1 (Florence, Northwest, and St. Joseph townships in Williams County) was re-elected to serve another term on the NWEC Board of Trustees.

No nominating petitions were received for District 2; therefore, the incumbent, Mitchel Headley, was elected by affirmation and did not appear on the ballot. (District 2 represents Hicksville and Milford townships in Defiance County, as well as Carryall Township in Paulding County.)

The full board can be viewed online at www.nwec.com/board-trustees

The 2020 Annual Meeting Minutes were also accepted by the membership.

Bill credit winners: Robin L. Kurtz was the $500 grand prize bill credit winner. Eighty-five $85 bill credits were also awarded in celebration of the co-op’s 85th anniversary. Credits will be applied to bills received in May, due June 10th.

Those winners include: DANIEL W. AINSWORTH, JR, KENNETH R. BAUER, MARTIN H. BECHTOL, JOHN R. BEHRINGER, JACOB BERNATH, LYNETTE A. BERNATH, STEVEN J. BRANNAN, MARY J. BRODBECK, BARRY J. BROWN, JOSEPHINE A. BROWN, ANNDRAYA M. CASPER, DILLON R. CEREGHIN, STEVE J. CLEMENS, RICK A. CRAMER, LEE A. DANIELS, MICHAEL L. DE GROFF, CLINT J. DOAN, LINDSEY M. ECKLEY, NORMA L. ENGLISH, TONY D. ENTENMAN, JOHN C. EVANS, AMBERLEIGH D. FAULHABER, MIKE E. FRALEY, BRIAN D. FRITCH, MIKE L. FRITCH, CLETUS E. FRY, ERIN K. GERSCHUTZ, GREG L. GUILFORD, STEVEN R. HALE, GERALD W. HANNA, DENNIS S. HARR, JERRY L. HEFFELFINGER, LUCAS B. HENRICKS, JENNIFER S. HINKLE, JERRY A. HUG, BARBARA A. IMM, KEVIN W. JAY, JAMES L. JORDAN, LYLE G. KAISER, RICHARD L. KEPLER, CHRISTINA M. LORD, JUNE E. MARTIN, HUNTER S. MCDONALD, BRANDON V. MILLER, TAYLOR K. MUEHLFELD, KELLY M. MUNGER, CAROL J. MUSGRAVE, RANDY NESTER, LARRY J. NOIROT, CAROL L. NOWAK, PAUL J. PIERCE, GARY R. PIRTLE, JAN E. PRICE, MARIE A. RAWLINS, DWAYNE A. RICH, BONNIE S. RIGDON, TAMARA A. ROBARGE, RYAN S. RUBLE, ANDREW J. SANEHOLTZ, RICHARD E. SCHINDLER, FLOYD E. SCHLOSSER, ANTHONY J. SCHROEDER, LEAH K. SCHWARZBEK, DANIAL M. SEES, ALAN J. SHEIBLEY, CURT L. SHORT, EZRA L. SIMMET JR, JAMES T. SINGER, DONALD L. SMITH, KENTON D. STAIRHIME, PHILLIP S. STAMBAUGH, CHARLES R. STILTNER, STRYKER SPORTSMAN’S CLUB, JOHN M. STUDER, ROBERT C. SUFFEL, SANDRA J. THIEL, G. JOE TUMEO, DAVID D. WEBER, DUANE A. WEBER, WEST BETHESDA CHURCH, BETHANNE M. WOODBURY, CRIS S. WURM, CALEB B. YODER, CHRIST M. YODER , CHAD G. ZACHRICH