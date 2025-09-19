Fatal Crash Temporarily Closes State Route 109 Near Delta

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 19, 2025, at approximately 1:40 P.M. The crash occurred on State Route 109 near milepost 13 in Pike Township, Fulton County.

Holly E Rutherford, age 40, of Defiance, Ohio was driving a 2016 Chevy Equinox northbound on State Route 109. Maxson S Ocke, age 34, of Toledo, Ohio was driving an Oshkosh concrete truck southbound on State Route 109.

Ms. Rutherford’s vehicle went left of center and the vehicles came into contact. Ms. Rutherford succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger of Ms. Rutherford’s vehicle was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Ocke was transported to the Fulton County Health Center with moderate injuries. Ms. Rutherford, Ms. Rutherford’s passenger and Mr. Ocke were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash

State Route 109 was closed for 4 hours; however, it has since been reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Fire and EMS, Fulton County EMS, Life Flight, and Delta Fire Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Reminds motorists to always wear safety belts, and to never drive impaired or distracted.