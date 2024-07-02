Northwest Ohio Road Construction & Detours Announced

Proactive planning for summer road detours in Northwest Ohio is crucial to avoid unexpected delays and disruptions to travel plans. By staying informed about scheduled road closures and detours, travelers can better navigate through the region’s construction projects and maintain their schedules. Taking the time to plan alternative routes and departure times can help mitigate the impact of road detours on summer travel in Northwest Ohio.

Williams County Construction Updates:

– Maintenance along U.S. 20A at County Road 17 has been announced by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

– Westbound Ohio 34, west of the Indiana/Ohio line, is rerouted for bridge construction over Fish Creek in Indiana. The detour is Ohio 49 to U.S. 6 to Indiana 1 to Indiana 427.

– Ohio 49, between the Ohio Turnpike and Ohio 107, will experience lane restrictions for microsurface treatment.

Other County Construction Updates: