Tyler Elliot Tussing (2004 – 2024)

FAYETTE – Tyler Elliot Tussing, age 19, of Fayette, died on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in a tragic fire at his home.

He was born July 29, 2004, in Toledo, the son of Jennifer Nine and Randy Tussing.

Tyler was a 2023 graduate of Fayette High School, and was employed at NRI Industrial Sales of Delta. Upon a recent promotion of his father at the same company, he took over his dad’s position of fulfilling orders.

Tyler had a very creative and engineering-geared mind, and found great pleasure in reconstructing mechanics or anything with computers, and creating various objects with his 3D printer.

He loved to make music, specifically digital sounds, but also could play the piano and was teaching himself how to play the guitar.

He loved to be in the company of his Husky, Rocky, whom also perished in the fire.

Tyler loved spending time with family and always encouraged game night. He is remembered as goofy, fun-loving, easy to talk to, and he was always eager to help others and loved to make others laugh.

Tyler will be sorely missed by his parents, Jennifer Nine (Devin Phares) of Toledo and Randy Tussing (Charity McGuire) of Fayette; siblings, Logan Tussing, age 16 at home, Oliver Tussing, age 1 at home, Sophia McGuire, age 7 at home, and John Beach of Toledo, OH; paternal grandparents, Linda Orel of Fayette and Richard Tussing of Napoleon, OH; paternal great-grandparents, Bill and Lila Butts of Adrian, MI and Edith Tussing of Toledo; maternal aunt and uncle, Laura (Bill) Smith of Fayette; paternal aunt and uncles, Richard Tussing of Toledo, Jeremy Tussing of Wauseon, Desiree Tussing of Napoleon, Jonathan Orel of Fayette, and Joshua Orel of Fayette; maternal cousins, Aubrey, Cameron, Sadeze, Nathaniel, Alexis, and Jase; and numerous paternal cousins.

Tyler was preceded in death by his sister, Katie Tussing; his maternal grandparents, Ruth Ann Beach and Charles Nine; and maternal great-grandmother, Blanche Lucy Nine.

The family will receive friends for a visitation for Tyler and Katie at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Friday, July 5, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, with Pastor Andy Reynard officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Tyler and Katie be given to the family or by donating through the crowdfunding link on the funeral home website. Friends can share condolences with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.