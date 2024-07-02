Katie Marie Tussing (2005 – 2024)

FAYETTE – Katie Marie Tussing, age 18, of Fayette, died on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in a tragic fire at her home.

She was born November 25, 2005, in Wauseon, the daughter of Jennifer Nine and Randy Tussing.

Katie recently graduated in May with the Class of 2024 at Fayette High School.

She was employed at NRI Industrial Sales of Delta, alongside her father and brothers. There she worked as a photographer for their online sales division.

Katie was an amazing person and gifted artist. She was skilled at drawing and painting, and she loved eating chocolate ice cream.

She lived for her animals, all who lost their lives in the fire, including her two Huskys, Ash and Ellie, and two cats, Elsa and Pumpkin. Katie was caring, and loyally dedicated to her family.

Katie will be sorely missed by her parents, Jennifer Nine (Devin Phares) of Toledo and Randy Tussing (Charity McGuire) of Fayette; siblings, Logan Tussing, age 16 at home, Oliver Tussing, age 1 at home, Sophia McGuire, age 7 at home, and John Beach of Toledo, OH; paternal grandparents, Linda Orel of Fayette and Richard Tussing of Napoleon, OH; paternal great-grandparents, Bill and Lila Butts of Adrian, MI and Edith Tussing of Toledo; maternal aunt and uncle, Laura (Bill) Smith of Fayette; paternal aunt and uncles, Richard Tussing of Toledo, Jeremy Tussing of Wauseon, Desiree Tussing of Napoleon, Jonathan Orel of Fayette, and Joshua Orel of Fayette; maternal cousins, Aubrey, Cameron, Sadeze, Nathaniel, Alexis, and Jase; and numerous paternal cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tyler Tussing; her maternal grandparents, Ruth Ann Beach and Charles Nine; and maternal great-grandmother, Blanche Lucy Nine.

The family will receive friends for a visitation for Katie and Tyler at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Friday, July 5, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, with Pastor Andy Reynard officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Katie and Tyler be given to the family or by donating through the crowdfunding link on the funeral home website. Friends can share condolences with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.