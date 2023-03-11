WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Permit Denied For Water & Sewer Lines Going To North Industrial Park In Pioneer

LATEST ON RENOVATION … Director Gene Woodring presents his monthly update to the Williams County Commissioners. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
The Williams County Commissioners called their March 9, 2023 general session to order at 9 a.m.
They started the meeting by approving Resolution 23-0086, which were appropriations made by the county auditor, and Resolution 23-0087, which outlines the rules for public participation in commissioner meetings.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.