Fayette Park Targeted By Vandalism

DISC GOLF … Disc golf poles/baskets located in the park were bent.

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

BATHROOMS … Spray paint was found all over the bathrooms, which was an incident that occurred during the day.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

A recent increase in vandalism at the Fayette Village Park has raised concern among local officials and residents alike, prompting both increased police patrols and a public appeal for help in identifying those responsible.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Bill McConnell, the past two weeks have brought several incidents of property damage, including spray painting of the restrooms, restroom vandalism involving wasted toilet paper, a bent disc golf basket, and a broken tetherball pole with the ball deflated. Bicycle tracks were also found in freshly poured concrete along the sidewalks.

The Fayette Police Department issued a statement on social media, expressing frustration and urging residents to help protect a space enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

“Oh no! In the last week our park has been vandalized many times,” the post read. “Please, let’s make it a nice place for us and the people who visit.”

The park area is part of the Harvest Host network, which welcomes overnight RV travelers who often stop to enjoy the park and support local restaurants and businesses.

That connection makes the vandalism not just a local nuisance, but a broader issue affecting community image and tourism.

“We’re increasing our patrols,” McConnell said. “If anyone has information about the vandalism, please contact the Fayette Police Department.”