Teen Sentenced For 2024 Break-In At Archbold Car Dealership

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Michigan teen was sentenced last week in connection to the break-in at Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Archbold, an incident that led to multiple arrests in late 2024.

Jamarion T. Lewis, 17, of Inkster, Michigan, was one of six individuals arrested following a late November 2024 break-in at the dealership, where suspects reportedly broke into the building, tampered with a safe, and attempted to steal property.

Lewis pleaded guilty to multiple charges including Breaking and Entering, Safecracking, Possessing Criminal Tools, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Lewis entered the premises by force and attempted to access a secure area with the intent to commit theft. He was also found in possession of tools intended for criminal use and had a loaded firearm accessible within a vehicle.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Lewis to three years of community control with several strict conditions. These include serving 120 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), paying $8,000 in restitution to the victim, and complying with curfew, no-contact orders, and suspicionless searches. Lewis was given credit for 27 days already served.

Failure to comply with the court’s terms could result in a prison sentence ranging from 6 to 18 months for each offense.