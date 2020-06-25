Fayette Police Searching For Missing Teen Who Left Suicide Note

FAYETTE-Police are looking for a missing Fayette teenager who may be in danger of harming herself. Police say 17-year-old Luvena Taylor was last seen around midnight early Thursday morning.

When her parents went into her room later this morning, they saw she was missing and told police they found a suicide note.

Anyone with any information into her whereabouts should call the Fayette Police Department at 419-237-2341.

